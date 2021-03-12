Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 266,328 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,328 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.33% of Amdocs worth $29,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. 3,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

