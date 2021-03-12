Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,682 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Mohawk Industries worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. 3,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

