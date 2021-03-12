Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,486 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,399,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.