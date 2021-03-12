Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CAI International worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CAI International by 496,864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $800.30 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

