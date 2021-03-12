Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

