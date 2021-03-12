Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 55,684 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,684 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Shares of FRD opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.