Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €69.30 ($81.53). 541,412 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.69 and its 200 day moving average is €60.90.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.