Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Get Bridgestone alerts:

BRDCY stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.