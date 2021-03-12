Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.50

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 18323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

The company has a market cap of $934.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

