British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BTI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 152,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

