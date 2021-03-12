Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.74.

AVGO traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $450.52. The company had a trading volume of 111,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.21. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

