Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $540.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $470.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $448.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,024. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

