Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

AERI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

