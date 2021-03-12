Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $99.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

