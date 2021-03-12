Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $162.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

