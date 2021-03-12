Brokerages Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

ORBC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,901. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $623.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,513. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

