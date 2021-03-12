Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the lowest is $3.77 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $19.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $27.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE PBF traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

