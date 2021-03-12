Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CZWI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 13,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,223. The company has a market cap of $129.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

