Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post sales of $113.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.10 million and the lowest is $110.91 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $463.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.83 million to $471.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $488.32 million, with estimates ranging from $461.58 million to $511.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after buying an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $21,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

