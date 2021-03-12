Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Fiserv posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,217. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $126.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

