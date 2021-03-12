Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $524.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $532.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $398.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Harsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Harsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harsco by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 395,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,615. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

