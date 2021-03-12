Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. PayPal posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.07. 9,226,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,441,847. The firm has a market cap of $283.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

