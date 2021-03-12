Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.15). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.11. 78,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,775. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

