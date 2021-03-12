Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

POWI traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

