Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.41. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE THC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 5,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,243 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,339. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

