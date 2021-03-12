Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.41. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE THC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 5,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,243 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,339. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.