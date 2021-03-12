Brokerages Expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Viela Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viela Bio.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10.

VIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Viela Bio stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 14,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Viela Bio by 106.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viela Bio (VIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.