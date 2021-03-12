Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $53.27

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after buying an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 526,458 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 48,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,699. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

