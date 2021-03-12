Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $109.67

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

