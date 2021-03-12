Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $21.17

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,304. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,557,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $21,539,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,840,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

