Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) PT at $86.70

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,477,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

