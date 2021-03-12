Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) PT at $46.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.