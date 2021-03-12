Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $14.00

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

NYSE EB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,795. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

