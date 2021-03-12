Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT at $125.14

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,127. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.