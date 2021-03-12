Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $34.92

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HOG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,980. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

