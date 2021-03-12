Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT at $94.55

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. 946,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,815. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,920,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $53,731,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.