Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) PT at $25.71

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 391,062 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. 36,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.