Brokerages Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,663,000 after acquiring an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after buying an additional 289,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $13,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,880. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

