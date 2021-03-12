Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Price Target at $52.07

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of SF traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 8,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,222. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,249 shares of company stock worth $6,748,577. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

