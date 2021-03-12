Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

