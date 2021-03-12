Brokers Offer Predictions for AudioEye, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AudioEye in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $300.87 million, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

