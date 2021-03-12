Brokers Offer Predictions for Intertek Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intertek Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IKTSY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

IKTSY stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.61.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

