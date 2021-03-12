Brokers Set Expectations for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

