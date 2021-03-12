Brunello Cucinelli’s (BCUCY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.