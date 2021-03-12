BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

