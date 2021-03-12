BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

LNC opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.