BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

