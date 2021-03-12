BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.