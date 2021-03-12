BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.08% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

