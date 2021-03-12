BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

