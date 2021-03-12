BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 911 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.52. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

